Samsung Galaxy S8 Reboot Problem News: Random Restarts Plague Users' Brand-New Devices

Despite the overwhelmingly positive response for the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+, not everyone is happy with Samsung's latest flagship smartphones. It seems that some users are seeing their devices randomly reboot for no reason at all.

Facebook/SamsungMobileA promotional photo for the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 .

Based on a thread on Samsung's forums, a significant number of users have been complaining about their Galaxy S8 or S8+ suddenly and continuously self-rebooting. There doesn't seem to be a single reason or cause for this issue as users have said that they were just using their device normally. Some even noted that this problem popped up while the smartphone was on standby.

According to 9to5Google, the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+'s reboot problem isn't a boot-looping issue because users are still able to access the device once it restarts. However, many find that after the smartphone restarts, it reboots immediately, thus making the device unusable.

Unfortunately, Samsung has yet to address the Galaxy S8 and S8+ reboot issue, so there's no official fix for the problem at this time. For the meantime, it seems that a temporary fix is related to the device's microSD card. Some users have found a solution in removing the microSD card, but it isn't a guaranteed fix for all affected devices.

Given these turn of events, a lot of consumers are feeling disappointed because practically all their devices are brand-new, as the Galaxy S8 and S8+ were unveiled only last March. Some users even noted that the reboot issue appeared just a day after purchasing the smartphone.

The Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ reboot problem also comes on the heels of another identified issue wherein users found that their device's display had a red tint. Samsung noted that this appeared to be a software issue and released an update to remedy the problem.

Hopefully, the South Korean tech giant will release another update soon in order to fix the reboot problem.

Samsung's flagships devices were largely expected to redeem the company's reputation following the fiasco caused by the exploding batteries of the Galaxy Note 7. So, Samsung will have to act fast in remedying the issues of the Galaxy S8 and S8+ in order to not lose the consumers' confidence in the company.