Samsung Galaxy S8 Red Tint Problem Update: New Software Coming to Calibrate Display Colors

Samsung's newest flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S8, launched with a promise of a display screen that is the top of its class. Therefore, news that some units came out with displays having a subtle red tinge was considered a big issue for some of the new owners of the phone. The company has promised it will release a software update that can adjust the color balance of the device.

(Photo: Reuters/Brendan McDermid)A Samsung Galaxy S8 smartphone is pictured at the introduction of the Galaxy S8 and S8 smartphones during the Samsung Unpacked event in New York City, United States March 29, 2017.

The red tint on some of the Samsung Galaxy S8 screens are most noticeable on a white screen, and especially when placed side by side with another, unaffected unit showing the same screen. An option has always been to return the device for a replacement, as is always advisable for buyers who are not completely happy with their new purchase. Samsung has announced that a software update will be able to fix the problem, however, providing users of the Galaxy S8 the option to adjust the device themselves, according to a report by Ars Technica.

The new flagship phone comes with the "Color Balance" setting that allows users to adjust the display in terms of its color output for the red, green and blue channels. What the new update would do, according to a statement sent by Samsung to the Wall Street Journal by email, is to add "a further enhanced ability to adjust the color setting to their preference." according to the company's statement.

There is no definite date announced yet on when the software update will start rolling out for Samsung Galaxy S8 users, so owners of the device are still left with little option but to ask for a replacement phone or learn to live with the red tint for the time being. Ars Technica notes that it "sounds like Samsung is going to leave the responsibility for an accurate white balance up to users," and hopes that the newer batches will come with better color calibration.