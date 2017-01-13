Samsung Galaxy S8 Release Date, News: Company Confirms Bixby, Samsung Pay Mini Might Arrive Along With Next Flagship

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Samsung has discreetly confirmed the arrival of new mobile payment features. Some speculations suggest that these will be released alongside the Samsung Galaxy S8.

REUTERS/Kim Hong-JiA model poses for photographs with a Galaxy Note 7 new smartphone during its launching ceremony in Seoul, South Korea, August 11, 2016.

The Netherlands-based online news source Galaxy Club spotted Samsung confirming the existence of Samsung Pay Mini as well as the rumored artificial intelligence assistant Bixby through their own website.

The news source has discovered that in Samsung's Korean website, there exists a page dedicated to Samsung Pay beta. The page also apparently suggests that the upcoming online payment platform will offer the option to pay with the help of Bixby and with Samsung Pay Mini.

Galaxy Club also recalled that there has been a rumor that the yet-to-be-released smart assistant Bixby will be incorporated in various existing Samsung apps. The recent posting on Samsung's website seem to have confirmed that rumor.

Sam Mobile also speculates that the next beta version of Samsung Pay will be released in time for the launch of the Galaxy S8.

It can be recalled that a few months back, Samsung announced its acquisition of VIV Labs, the company that originally developed Apple's smart assistant on iOS, Siri.

Korea Herald earlier reported that Samsung vice chairman Jae-yong Lee promised that with the acquisition, they will focus more on providing convenience to Samsung users.

The same report also mentioned that Samsung Electronics' vice president In-jong Rhee said in a media conference in October: "We are developing a key major interface which will bring about a totally new paradigm; an open AI platform."

VIV Labs' chief executive officer Dag Kittlaus shared that their gameplan is to make the AI platform for Samsung not only usable on smartphones but also for home appliances.

According to Korea Herald, Kittlaus added: "The focus is to make it work as a 'connected technology,' which will extend to all sorts of devices that users work on or use."

Rhee then explains, "(For instance) you will be able to ask your refrigerator to show you your photos on your phone."

As for the release of the Samsung Galaxy S8, there are recent reports that the next smartphone flagship will not be launched next month in time for the Mobile World Congress. According to a separate Sam Mobile report, several "credible sources" shared that Samsung is preparing for a Galaxy S8-dedicated event on April 18 in New York City.