Samsung Galaxy S8 Release Date, News: Company Files Trademark Application for Upcoming Smartphone

Recent reports have it that Samsung has already filed an application to trademark their Galaxy S8 device, which confirms that the smartphone is all set and might be launched anytime soon.

SamsungThe Galaxy Note 7 promotional image

According to documents found online, Samsung filed the trademark application in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office last Jan. 12. As of writing, the document's common status descriptor currently says, "The trademark application has been accepted by the Office (has met the minimum filing requirements) and has not yet been assigned to an examiner." In the USPTO website, it says Samsung's application will be assigned to an examiner within three months.

The application to trademark the Galaxy S8 is definitely a hint at a looming release of the device. However, there have been various speculations on when Samsung will launch the handset.

In the rumor mill, one of the earliest speculations was that Samsung will utilize the Mobile World Congress event in February to launch the Galaxy S8. However, there have been more recent claims that Samsung will hold a dedicated event in April to present the device.

There is another theory that says Samsung will give the world a sneak peek of the device during MWC 2017 and will launch another dedicated event in April for a full presentation and the launching of the product.

Samsung's application for a trademark is not the only indication that the Galaxy S8 is coming together and is soon to be released. In the past weeks, the World Wide Web has seen numerous leaked renders of the upcoming smartphone.

There have been at least four renders that leaked recently. Two renders offered more specific details such as the dimension and measurements of the Galaxy S8 and a bigger Galaxy S8 Plus. They also suggest that both variants will have curved edge displays.

Generally, these renders tally with earlier rumors that Samsung will ditch the physical home button and go for slimmer top and bottom bezels.

While Samsung has not yet commented on whether or not those renders were accurate, they recently released an advertisement promoting their active matrix organic light emitting diode display technology accompanied by a smartphone without a physical home button - something which is closely similar to the renders that have previously leaked.