Samsung Galaxy S8 Release Date: Reports Eye March 29 Launch

Now that Samsung is slowly moving on from the Galaxy Note 7 debacle, the world is waiting for the launch of their next big device – the Galaxy S8 – that is now expected to be revealed on March 29.

REUTERS/Kim Hong-JiInset is a Galaxy Note 7 on display at a launch event.

In the previous years, Samsung have been making use of the Mobile World Congress annual event to launch new flagship products, especially the earlier S series smartphones. However, it will not be the case this year following the Galaxy Note 7 global recall and premature product discontinuation.

When Samsung announced the results of their Galaxy Note 7 probe, they also vowed to enhance product safety measures and gain back the world's trust. Unfortunately, though, it would also mean a little delay on the Galaxy S8's release. The South Korean electronics giant has surely learned from its experience with the Note 7 and would definitely not want the same thing to happen again, especially when the fiasco reportedly cost them up to $5.3 billion.

According to Reuters, Samsung mobile executive Koh Dong-jin earlier confirmed that the Galaxy S8 will not make an appearance at the MWC 2017, which will commence on Feb. 27.

Like what many have guessed, the Galaxy Note 7 fire came from faulty batteries. However, resolving the problem to keep it from happening again is more complicated than just simply changing the component.

On the other hand, reports are rife that the Galaxy S8 is more likely to be launched in a dedicated event by Samsung that is speculated to happen on March 29, according to a Venture Beat report, while analysts believe the upcoming device will begin to be sold sometime in April.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy S8's design and other details have been repeatedly leaked in the previous weeks. So far, the Galaxy S8 is expected to arrive with two size variants: a 5.8-inch standard option and a phablet-like 6.2-inch device with a Quad High Definition Super Active Matrix organic light-emitting diode panel. However, Samsung has not yet officially confirmed or denied any of the leaks.