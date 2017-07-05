Samsung Galaxy S8 Rumor: Mini Version on the Way; Specs and Features Leaked

(Photo: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid) A Samsung Galaxy S8 smartphone is pictured at the introduction of the Galaxy S8 and S8 smartphones during the Samsung Unpacked event in New York City, USA, March 29, 2017.

A miniature version of the Samsung's recently released flagship, the Samsung Galaxy S8 is reportedly in the works. If it will see the light of day, it will be the first mini device from the company in a long while.

The last time Samsung came out with a mini iteration of its flagship was with the Samsung Galaxy S5, which was released back in 2014.

A report by the Chinese tech publication IT Home, however, claims that Samsung is back at it again with the purported Samsung Galaxy S8 Mini reportedly set to make its debut in South Korea.

According to the publication, the downsized Samsung Galaxy S8 will also make use of the Infinity Display, which is why even though it will have a 5.3-inch display, per the report, it will feel like it is a 4.7-inch screen.

It will have the same extra wide aspect ratio of 18.5:9 so the Samsung Galaxy S8 Mini is bound to impress with how big of a display it can incorporate on such a compact build.

The device will be significantly smaller than the standard version, which measures 5.8 inches and will even be further dwarfed by the 6.2-inch Plus model.

However, instead of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processors used on its siblings, the Samsung Galaxy S8 Mini will reportedly be powered by the last-gen Snapdragon 821 chipset instead.

The only device in the flagship segment powered by the same chipset is the LG G6, so this version of the Samsung Galaxy S8 might give it a run for its money.

The handset will also apparently be paired with 4 GB of random-access memory (RAM) and 32 GB storage. Samsung is keeping the iris scanner on the mini version too. There is no word on the release date and the pricing.

As it is always with leaks, with no confirmation of the existence of the Samsung Galaxy S8 Mini at this time, readers are advised to take this with a pinch of salt.