Samsung Galaxy S8 Rumors: Has The New Smartphone Been Shown Off Already?

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Rumors have consistently hinted that Samsung's next flagship offering, currently expected to be known as the Galaxy S8, will look significantly different from its predecessors, and there's a chance that a sneak peek of it may have already been made available.

Samsung The follow-up to last year's Galaxy S7 (shown), the rumored Galaxy S8, may not show up until sometime in the spring.

The maybe Galaxy S8 sneak peeks seem to have been snuck into recently released videos meant to showcase Samsung's new AMOLED displays.

One video, in particular, offers a pretty clear look at an unidentified smartphone.

What's so unusual about the smartphone shown in the video linked above is that it doesn't really bear a close resemblance to other Samsung devices that have been released previously.

That unique design is quite striking, and it's led to CNET to think that this really is the Galaxy S8 that people have been seeking for months now.

It's also worth noting that it wasn't that long ago when an image supposedly showing off the Galaxy S8 also made rounds online.

The image floated around Weibo initially and it showed a Samsung smartphone with a front portion made up almost entirely of screen with the top and bottom bezels reduced significantly.

For those who may have missed it seeing it before, the image in question can still be seen in this report from SlashGear.

Interestingly enough, a feature noticeably missing from both the smartphone shown in the image and the other one included in the video is the home button.

An earlier report from ET News had already hinted at the possibility that Samsung may opt to get rid of the home button once it came time to design the Galaxy S8, and if that really is the case, then people may have already gotten a glimpse at what that device will ultimately look like.

Unlike in recent years, it may take a little while longer before the Galaxy S8 makes its official debut, as it is currently expected to show up sometime in April.