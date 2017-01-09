Samsung Galaxy S8 Rumors: New Alleged Image of the Smartphone Seems to Confirm Significant Design Changes

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Over the course of the past few months, rumors swirling around Samsung's Galaxy S8 have hinted that the next-generation smartphone will look very different from its predecessors, and a new, supposed image of the device in question seems to confirm that.

SamsungThe follow-up to last year's Galaxy S7 (shown), the rumored Galaxy S8, may not show up until sometime in the spring

An alleged picture of the new smartphone has started making its rounds over on Weibo lately.

A recent article from SlashGear features the interesting image, and what's immediately noticeable about it is that it really does look a lot like the smartphone rumors have previously been hinting at.

For instance, an earlier report from ET News indicated that Samsung may get rid of the conventional home button usually situated somewhere near the lower portion of the smartphone's front display. And sure enough, the image shows a device with no home button where one used to be.

The report even noted that the top and bottom edges of the S8 may be reduced in order to make room for an even larger display. The image seems to confirm those design tweaks as well, as the borders shown do appear to be slimmer.

Unfortunately, it's still hard to confirm if the device included in the image is the real Galaxy S8, and even if it is, Samsung may not state as much for a while longer.

That's because rumors have hinted that Samsung may not show off their new flagship smartphone at the Mobile World Congress, unlike in years past.

Instead, rumors are hinting that Samsung may not officially unveil the new smartphone until sometime around April. A recent report from Naver.com narrowed it down a bit more, hinting that the official debut of the S8 could take place sometime either around late March or early April.

More news about the other possible specs and features of Samsung's Galaxy S8 should be made available in the near future.