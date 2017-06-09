Samsung Galaxy S8, S8 Plus Update on T-Mobile and Sprint Includes Android's May Security Patch

Just months into their launch, the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ updates are already rolling out, at least for T-Mobile subscribers. Interestingly, the updates include changes to the Bixby app.

Reuters/Brendan McDermidA Samsung Galaxy S8 smartphone is pictured at the introduction of the Galaxy S8 and S8 smartphones during the Samsung Unpacked event in New York City, United States March 29, 2017.

Samsung has been steadily pushing updates to its latest line of flagship phones, as a new update to the Galaxy S8 and S8+ adds security and features updates to the devices. The update includes security updates for the month of May bundled in, according to Android Police.

Other changes include improvements to the Bixby app, which, unfortunately for those waiting for developments on the new digital assistant, still does not add Bixby Voice to the device. Another update is a change that improves microSD card stability.

The new software is already being rolled out to Galaxy S8 and S8+ phones subscribed with T-Mobile and Sprint. According to the message that comes up when the option to upgrade is being presented to the user, the update may also include other changes not listed in the changelog.

These could include bug fixes and device stability improvements, new undocumented features or enhancements to existing ones, or further improvements on performance.

Owners of the Galaxy S8 and S8+ are advised to keep their devices up to date and are encouraged to check for software updates regularly.

The update is about 376 MB in size, as shown in a screenshot from Droid Life. The update is expected to run for a few minutes, depending on the device and the speed of the Internet connection. During the time that the devices are being updated, they cannot be used to run apps, send text messages or make calls.

An option to "Install Overnight" is also included in the update, alongside an option to "Install Now." The update can also be deferred to another time by tapping "Later."