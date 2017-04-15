Samsung Galaxy S8 Release Date, Features: Bixby's Voice Control Won't Be Ready

The highly talked about flagship devices from Samsung, the Galaxy S8 and S8+, are just days away from their retail release. Unfortunately, however, the company has announced that the voice control feature of its smart assistant, Bixby, will not ship with it.

REUTERS/Kim Hong-JiSamsung Electronics' Galaxy S8 smartphone is displayed during a media event in Seoul, South Korea, April 13, 2017.

On March 29, Samsung held an unveiling event in New York City to announce its latest smartphones. One of the main features introduced was the company's first-ever digital assistant, Bixby, which will be used exclusively on various Samsung products.

However, with just a week left before the retail release of the smartphones, it was reported that the Bixby voice assistant will not be immediately available when the devices go out into the market. While the voice control feature will experience a bit of delay, the rest of the Bixby will be available upon release.

Samsung has also reportedly provided a statement that says, "Key features of Bixby, including Vision, Home and Reminder, will be available with the global launch of the Samsung Galaxy S8 on April 21. Bixby Voice will be available in the U.S. on the Galaxy S8 later this spring."

Following the official statement, consumers who opt to buy the newest offering from Samsung will have to wait until the early part of the second half of the year to get the complete experience of Bixby.

Aside from Bixby, Samsung has debuted its Infinity Display innovation on the Galaxy S8 and S8+. It basically introduced a much bigger screen design by pushing the bezels further to the edges. To achieve the new design, Samsung has ditched the physical home button and replaced it with the typical Android on-screen keys.

The Galaxy S8 and S8+ also feature some of the most advanced types of security features. Apart from the fingerprint scanner placed beside the rear camera, the upcoming smartphones are equipped with a Galaxy Note 7 feature – the iris scanner.

Samsung claims that the iris scanner is a more secure way to protect the device. As mentioned over on the Galaxy S8/S8+ website, "No two irises have the same pattern, not even yours, and they're nearly impossible to replicate."

The smartphones can be pre-ordered now at various U.S. carriers. The Galaxy S8's price starts at $720 while people can purchase the S8+ at $850. Both the Galaxy S8 and S8+ will be out in the market on April 21.