Samsung Galaxy S8 Specs, Features Review: New Flagship Makes Users Forget the Galaxy Note 7 Fiasco

Following the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco last year, Samsung is bringing its A-game this 2017 with the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+. Samsung's latest flagships are almost identical, except that their battery and display sizes are different.

Samsung Promotional image for Samsung Galaxy S8.

The design of the Galaxy S8 makes it shine when placed next to the flagship devices of other brands. When held, it feels like holding the Galaxy Note 7, except that it does not have a home button on its front. It is covered in glass and has metal along its side. The overall design is so impeccably good that it feels nice sliding one's finger along its display. Its bottom part features a USB Type-C port, as well as a 3.5 mm headphone hack.

The Galaxy S8 also features what Samsung calls the Infinity display, which is undeniably slick. It has a curve that gently trickles over the sides of the handset, although it is not as drastic as what was on the Galaxy S6 Edge. It sports a 5.8-inch active-matrix organic light-emitting diode (AMOLED) panel and rocks a Quad HD+ resolution of 2960 x 1440 pixels. When it comes to its aspect ratio, it is much like the LG G6, only that it has fewer software additions.

S8's camera utilizes a Sony-made IMX333 sensor, which is very similar to that of the Galaxy S7. In terms of overall quality, there isn't all that much to improve, considering that Samsung's handsets are already the best shooters in the market. Its rear-facing camera is 12 megapixels (MP), which comes with phase detection autofocus.

If the new flagship phone has one pretty average feature, it is its juice. It has an average battery life, with 10 to 20 percent left after three to four hours of screen on time for an entire day.

Inside the device is a Snapdragon 835 processor, 4 GB of random-access memory (RAM), 64 GB built-in storage, micro-SD support, an iris scanner, fingerprint reader and Android 7.0 Nougat.

Considering its overall features, it is safe to say that the Galaxy S8 is enough to make everyone forget about last year's Galaxy Note 7 fiasco.