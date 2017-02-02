Samsung Galaxy S8 Specs Rumors, Release Date: Teaser Clip to Debut at MWC; Fingerprint Scanner Placed at Awkward Position

A lot of anticipation is building up around the Samsung Galaxy S8. And although the South Korean company will not debut the handheld at the upcoming Mobile World Congress, it is believed that the Galaxy S8 will not be entirely absent.

SamsungThe Samsung Galaxy S8, the follow-up to the Galaxy S7 (pictured), is expected to sport a major design change.

According to Korea Herald, Samsung has already sent out press invites for an event that the company will be holding a day before the official opening of the Mobile World Congress. The press conference, scheduled for Feb. 26, will apparently see the unveiling of the rumored Samsung Galaxy S3 tablet, which has been surrounded by speculations for quite some time now.

And while the Samsung Galaxy S8 is not poised to debut until March, the publication notes that the device could be shown in some form or another during the press conference. A one-minute teaser video of the Galaxy S8 is expected to be shown at the event, with a release set in April.

Samsung normally debuts the Galaxy series during the Mobile World Congress every year, with a subsequent release in the following month. However, due to the controversy that erupted from the exploding Galaxy Note 7 last year, the company has made a change in their schedule. This is perhaps to ensure that everything about the Galaxy S8 is up to standard.

When the Samsung Galaxy S8 does debut in March, it is believed that it will feature a major design change. Apart from a bigger screen, thinner bezels, and curved displays on both iterations of the Galaxy S8, it is also expected that the fingerprint scanner will be moved to the back of the phone. This is not an entirely new concept as many smartphones have situated their fingerprint scanners in the rear.

However, according to Forbes, Samsung is apparently placing the fingerprint scanner at a very awkward position. The sensor will, instead, be put next to the camera, which is fairly high up the smartphone's back. Thankfully, the upcoming handheld is also expected to have an iris scanner onboard, much like the doomed Galaxy Note 7.