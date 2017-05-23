Samsung Galaxy S8 vs. Apple iPhone 7 Specs Review: Battery, Camera, Design Comparison

The Samsung Galaxy S8 launched after an unprecedented level of hype and set a new standard of flagship phone design for the phone making industry. Meanwhile, the iPhone 7 continues to be leading the market in terms of high-end phone sales. How do these flagship models from Samsung and Apple compare?

Design

Reuters/Kim Hong-JiSamsung Electronics' Galaxy S8 smartphone is displayed during a media event in Seoul, South Korea, April 13, 2017.

Unlike most models which can be difficult to tell apart from each other, the designs of the Samsung Galaxy S8 and the Apple iPhone 7 are strikingly different. The iPhone 7 has just made small adjustments from last year's iPhone 6 design, and it retains its slim and flat profile, as described by Trusted Reviews.

The Samsung Galaxy S8, on the other hand, is more substantial and a bit heavier compared to the iPhone 7. The obvious difference is the size of the screen relative to its body. The Samsung flagship phone's screen covers nearly the entire front surface of the unit and measures 5.8 inches compared to the iPhone 7's smaller 4.7-inch screen.

Battery

The Galaxy S8 boasts a 3,500 mAh battery built into the device, and this huge battery lets Galaxy S8 owners enjoy a talk time of about 34 hours, according to Phone Arena. Apple's iPhone 7, in contrast, packs a more modest 2,900 mAh battery, giving it a talk time of about 21 hours over 3G. Both phones use Lithium-Ion batteries that are not user-replaceable.

Camera

For the rear camera, the Samsung Galaxy S8 has a 12-megapixel unit with an F/1.7 aperture, which is considered to be better than iPhone 7's 12 MegaPixel F/1.8 aperture camera. Both phones make use of Optical Stabilisation in their camera units, according to Gadgets 360.

The front camera of the Apple iPhone 7 is significantly older than that of the Samsung Galaxy 8. The iPhone has a 7-megapixel camera with an F/2.2 aperture, which is significantly outclassed by the Galaxy S8's 8-megapixel front camera with a superior F/1.7 aperture.