Samsung Galaxy S8 vs Galaxy S7: Price Tag Is Worth the Newer Model

Taking the throne of the world's best and highest-rated smartphone of the year, the Samsung Galaxy S8 has been garnering positive reviews ever since it was released early this year. Although the five-star rating of the S8 should be enough to inspire consumers, rumors say that the previous model, Galaxy S7, actually wins when it comes to the camera.

Samsung Promotional picture for the Samsung Galaxy S8.

Equipped with a 12-megapixel rear camera, 5-megapixel front camera, Dual Pixel technology, autofocus, LED flash and 26 mm f/1.7 lens, Samsung's Galaxy S7 actually endangered LG's mission to make a stand in the smartphone market through photography. The fans' thrill and excitement about the older version's camera may be responsible for the rumors. And according to International Business Times, Samsung's Galaxy S7 still wins in the department primarily because of the secondary camera.

Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy S8's 8-megapixel f/1.7 selfie shooter yields noteworthy photos as it comes with autofocus, HDR and dual video call features. Furthermore, the main camera can produce high-quality 1440p videos, which was once thought to be impossible for any smartphone.

Another reason why fans might lean toward buying the Galaxy S8 over the older version is the aesthetically pleasing package that it comes with. It boasts an infinity display, which to Samsung's eternal credit, actually looks pretty nice on anyone using it. Compared to Apple's problematic home button, the Samsung Galaxy S8 has managed to erase any complaint fans may have about fragile buttons while at the same time ensuring that they get to experience a seemingly endless display.

If fans are on a tight budget, the Samsung Galaxy S7 should be good enough. It's better than most in the smartphone market and almost packs the same features as the newer model. However, for a full experience of what the tech giant has to offer, it may be worth spending a few more dollars for the Galaxy S8.