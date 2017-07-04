Samsung Galaxy S8 vs LG G6 Specs, Price Review: Which Korean Tech Giant Has the Better Flagship?

Tech giants that are in the business of developing smartphones try to outperform each other year after year by creating new designs and introducing innovative features. The same can be said for Samsung and LG who may not escape comparison given that they hail from the same home country, South Korea. Which then is the better flagship device: the Samsung Galaxy S8 or the LG G6?

Facebook/SamsungMobile Promotional picture for Samsung Galaxy S8

It is safe to say that the Galaxy S8 and LG's G6 were among the highly anticipated smartphones for this year, given their preceding installment's success in 2016. Although both units come with desirable features, such as a wide screen and water resistance, one has to be better than the other.

For users who value aesthetics, it is important to note that the S8 is lighter and thinner than its LG counterpart. In addition, those who want a bigger display may find the S8's 5.8-inch screen more favorable than the G6's 5.7 inches. In addition, the former offers a Quad HD + Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 2,960 x 1,440, while the latter has a 1,440 x 2,880 pixel resolution flat screen.

In terms of performance, the S8 has the upper hand since it is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835, while the G6 only has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 chip.

As for the devices' cameras, the LG G6's front cam has 13 megapixels, while the S8 only has 12. Furthermore, the former comes with an F1.8 aperture size and a focal length of 29 mm, while the latter only has F1.7 and 26 mm. On the other hand, Samsung's selfie camera has 8 megapixels, while the LG G6 only has 5.

Both devices have similar features as well. For instance, these units are scratch resistant and both of their water resistance features are IP 68 certified.

Although both smartphones have a few similarities, the G6 is more affordable, which ranges from $600 to $712, while Samsung's flagship is priced at $724.

Samsung launched its Galaxy S8 last March, while LG unveiled the G6 at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain earlier this year.