Samsung Galaxy S8 vs OnePlus 5 Camera, Specs Review: Which Flagship Smartphone Works Best?

oneplus.net OnePlus' latest flagship phone called the OnePlus 5

The battle of flagship smartphones once again intensifies after OnePlus unveiled its latest offering for 2017 called the OnePlus 5. But gadget watchers are contemplating if it can be pitted against some of the smartphone industry leaders such as the Samsung Galaxy S8.

According to reports, the design of the OnePlus 5 comes with an anodized 154.2 x 74.1 x 7.25 mm aluminum body that curves right around the edges. It reportedly weighs 153 grams.

On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy S8, which was released in April, comes with a metal and glass sandwich body measuring 148.9 x 68.1 x 8.0 mm and weighs 155 grams. This means that despite its smaller body, the current flagship product from the South Korean manufacturer is slightly heavier compared to the Chinese-manufactured smartphone.

samsung.com The latest Samsung Galaxy S8 product line

In terms of display, the Samsung Galaxy S8 is a few inches bigger than OnePlus' new product because of its 5.8-inch Super AMOLED screen. It also comes with a 2,960 x 1,440 Quad HD resolution with a pixel density of 570 ppi.

On the other hand, the OnePlus 5 features the same specs as those in its predecessor, the OnePlus 3T, which has 5.5-inch flat AMOLED display with Full HD resolution and a pixel density of 401 ppi. This gives the Samsung flagship device a slight edge compared to its new competitor.

However, the OnePlus 5 reportedly comes with better camera features since it comes with dual-camera specs. The first one has a 16-megapixel main sensor with a f/1.7 aperture, while the other one comes with a 20-megapixel telephoto lens with a f/2.6 aperture. It also comes with a 4K video recording capability as well as a Portrait Mode that can be used to take artistic bokeh images. It has a Pro Mode that users can use to tinker with the ISO and shutter speed settings manually.

The Samsung Galaxy S8 comes with a Dual Pixel primary camera feature with a f/1.7 aperture setting, OIS, and autofocus, while its front camera comes with an 8-megapixel sensor.

Both devices come with Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 835 processor, but OnePlus' new device has a bigger battery capacity of 3,300 mAh compared to Samsung's 3,000 mAh battery.

Pricewise, Samsung Galaxy S8 is more expensive compared to OnePlus 5, since the former is being sold at a retail price of $756, while the latter can be purchased at $479.