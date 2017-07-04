Samsung Galaxy S8+ vs. Samsung Galaxy Note FE Specs Review: Fan Edition Features Note 7 Hardware

Reuters/Brendan McDermid A Samsung Galaxy S8 smartphone is pictured at the introduction of the Galaxy S8 and S8 smartphones during the Samsung Unpacked event in New York City, United States March 29, 2017.

The Samsung Galaxy Note Fan Edition is coming out on Friday, July 7, as a rebuild of the controversial Galaxy Note 7. How does this revamped Galaxy Note edition stack up to the company's latest flagship phone, the Galaxy S8+?

On one side, the Samsung Galaxy Note FE has been described as a refurbished version of the ill-fated Galaxy Note 7, after the company has been forced to recall 3 million units of the device after reports of overheating phones and handsets that burst into flames. Some of the components of the Galaxy Note FE were meant for the Galaxy Note 7, according to The Verge.

The Samsung Galaxy S8+, on the other hand, is the variant of Samsung's flagship phone with higher specs and a bigger screen than the Galaxy S8. The phone launched in March 2017, according to NDTV Gadgets 360.

Both handsets have somewhat similar specs, as compared by GSM Arena. The two phones both come with Super Active-Matrix Organic Light-Emitting Diode touchscreens protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. While the Galaxy S8+has a 6.2-inch screen covering the front of the device, the Galaxy Note FE has a 5.7-inch display — a difference of half an inch.

The same glass-backed build forms the bodies of the devices, with an IP68 rating, making it dust and waterproof. While the Galaxy S8+ has Dual SIM capabilities, the Galaxy Note FE can only use one Nano-SIM.

The Galaxy S8+ is slightly ahead with its Exynos 8895 Octacore chip, compared to the Galaxy Note FE's Exynos 8890. While the Galaxy S8+ offers a 128 GB model, the Galaxy Note FE only comes with 64 GB of built-in memory.

Both phones come with Android 7 (Nougat), with the Galaxy Note FE shipping out with the more updated version 7.1.1.

For their main cameras, both phones come with 12-megapixel rear units with phase detection autofocus and LED flash. They are both capable of 4K resolution video recording, automatic High-Dynamic Resolution (HDR) imaging and panorama.

The front camera of the Galaxy S8+ comes ahead, however, at 8 megapixels, compared to the Galaxy Note FE's 5-megapixel secondary camera.