Samsung Galaxy S8 vs. Samsung Galaxy S7 Specs Review: Is It Worth the Upgrade?

The Samsung Galaxy S8 is now here, and it is everything fans have imagined and so much more. With the fate of the brand resting on its potentially capable shoulders, there is definitely a lot laying on the line as it could stomp out the Note 7 stigma.

(Photo: YouTube/Samsung Mobile) The Samsung Galaxy S8 has the enhanced Bixby AI, which adapts to the habits of the user.

Truly, it does not disappoint at all. In the video introduction, certain features were highlighted that entices every tech aficionado to grab a hold of the hot phone. From the Infinity Display, intuitive AI Bixby, high-security Face and Iris recognition, and selfie-friendly camera, there are a lot of reasons to get a unit.

Being all fine and dandy, it's easy to get swept into the bandwagon of buying the new smartphone. Yet as cutting-edge as it is, will it be worth the upgrade from the Galaxy S7? Here are a few points of comparison that could help one decide.

As far as similarities are concerned, both the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S7 have 12 MP dual-pixel rear cameras equipped with optical image stabilization (OIS), 4 GB random-access memory (RAM), expandable memory via microSD up to 256 GB, similar video playback formats, water and dust resistant, and 3,000 mAh battery capacity. The sameness ends there, with the S8 being a true upgrade.

Talking about specs, the Galaxy S8 is only a bit heavier than the S7 at 155g but boasts a 5.8-inch Quad HD+ Super active-matrix organic light-emitting diode (AMOLED) display. While the rear cameras are close to similar, the front camera is at 8 MP, allowing a wide selfie.

The native operating system of the latest S8 is the Android 7.0 Nougat, allowing multitasking and battery-saving features by conserving energy. It is very much fit for the large screen, thus partners very well.

Video recording can even reach as high as 4K and possesses an enhanced display when paired with TV connection. With such capacity, it is a must have for those who enjoy such flexibility.

For those who feel the S7 still suits their needs, then it will still serve its purpose. For those who wish to upgrade the experience, however, these are the many perks it can provide.