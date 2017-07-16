Samsung Galaxy S9 News: Leak Reveals Galaxy S8 Sequel Already in the Works, Powered by Next-Gen Snapdragon

(Photo: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid) A Samsung Galaxy S8 smartphone is pictured at the introduction of the Galaxy S8 and S8 smartphones during the Samsung Unpacked event in New York City, United States March 29, 2017.

It has only been a few months since the release of the Samsung Galaxy S8, but there are already talks about its successor, the Samsung Galaxy S9.

It is believed that the next-generation flagship has showed itself in a brand-new Geekbench listing, in which it had the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor running under its hood.

The handset came with the model number SM-G9650, which GSM Arena points out is in line with the model numbers used on Samsung's S-series smartphones.

There have been reports as well that the South Korean tech giant is looking to make use of the next-gen Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset for its next S flagship.

All this has many believing that the device on the Geekbench listing is the Samsung Galaxy S9. The listing reveals it has 4 GB of random-access memory (RAM) and Android 7.1.2 Nougat.

If it is indeed the next Samsung Galaxy S iteration, it would appear that the tech company is already hard at work in putting together its next flagship. The Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus were only launched back in March with availability in April.

Not much is known about the Samsung Galaxy S9 at the moment apart from the reports that it is being internally referred to as Star with the Plus version codenamed Star 2.

Apart from a Qualcomm-made processor, it will allegedly have a variant with an 8nm Exynos chipset too. On the design side, it will reportedly come with even thinner bezels and will bring the fingerprint scanner back to the front and give the flagship a dual camera setup.

Prior to the leak, another Geekbench listing with a device with a model number SM-G9600 also turned up. According to leakster Roland Quandt, the device runs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 840 processor and has 4 GB of RAM to boot.

He believes that this smartphone could actually be a "Lite" version of the Samsung Galaxy S8 although nothing has been confirmed yet.