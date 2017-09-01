Samsung Galaxy S9 Release Date, Specs Rumors: Device to Have Dual Camera Setup Like the S8?

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 was officially revealed by Samsung on Aug. 23, and the unveiled device took a lot of its cues from the Galaxy S8. The trend looks to continue as the Galaxy S9 is expected to follow suit, perhaps taking the Note 8's dual-camera setup for its own, according to a prominent analyst.

Reuters/Andrew Kelly A Samsung Galaxy sign is seen at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2015 event in New York.

The Galaxy Unpacked event in New York revealed a phablet that has a lot in common with the Galaxy S8. The new Galaxy Note 8 has the same Infinity Display aspect ratio, and it also improves on the S-series flagship by having dual cameras.

Now, KGI's Ming-Chi Kuo is expecting the S-series to take something back from the Note family, this time by adding a dual camera system to the Galaxy S9. Kuo, famous for his in-depth and often accurate forecasts for Apple's handsets, did not elaborate much on how he thinks the new S9 dual cameras will work, according to 9 to 5 Google.

It's safe to guess that it will work similarly to the Note 8's setup until more details prove otherwise. The Note 8 makes use of two 12-megapixel sensors for its rear cameras. One is a telephoto lens for 2x optical zoom, while the other comes with a wide-angle lens. The results are photos that are impeccably focused, even in low-light situations or when capturing videos.

The Galaxy S9 is not expected to launch earlier than March or April of 2018, and even that is expected to be pushed back depending on the number of models that Samsung plans to bring out, according to Tech Radar.

Meanwhile, the company is also expected to keep working on a fingerprint scanner that will work under the display. Samsung, however, is expected to save the feature for the Galaxy Note 9 as the Galaxy S9 is expected to have the same rear-mounted fingerprint scanner for now.

The video below shows an introduction of a few features of the Samsung Galaxy Note 8, some of which could make their way to the upcoming Galaxy S9.