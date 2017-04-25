Samsung Galaxy S9 Release Date, Specs Rumors: First Details Reveal Flagship Will Be Another Trailblazer in Hardware

Samsung Galaxy S8 has only reached the hands of millions of users, but the mobile world is already hearing news about its successor, the Galaxy S9.

(Photo: REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji)Samsung Electronics' Galaxy S8 smartphone is displayed during a media event in Seoul, South Korea, April 13, 2017.

A report by Korean tech publication The Investor claims that Samsung and Qualcomm are currently working on the next-generation Snapdragon processor that will power up the Samsung Galaxy S9.

Currently dubbed the Snapdragon 845, the chip that users will first see in action in the Samsung Galaxy S9 is expected to mark another year for the two tech giants as partners.

For the uninitiated, Samsung and Qualcomm worked together for the Snapdragon 835, which is the processor under the Galaxy S8's hood.

Digital Trends notes that the project should be a success since the companies are once again back to the drawing board for the next Snapdragon processor.

This partnership also means that the Samsung will get exclusivity of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 for the Samsung Galaxy S9 before rival companies can use it for their next-generation flagships.

Other than the power that the Samsung Galaxy S9 could end up wielding, not much about the flagship is known at the moment. After all, the focus is still largely on the Galaxy S8.

It will be amazing to think about what the Samsung Galaxy S9 will have to offer looking at the technological marvel that is the Samsung Galaxy S8.

Of course, users will definitely find something they would like to see upgraded. As far as the looks go, the premium design of the current-gen handset has many swooning over it so there might not be drastic changes on that department for next year's offering.

With regard to the Qualcomm Snapdragon processor that will power the Samsung Galaxy S9, a rumor from early this year claims that it will see the light of day during the fourth quarter of 2017.