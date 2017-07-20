Samsung Galaxy S9 Release Date, Specs Rumors: New Model Could Retain Screen Size of Galaxy S8

Reuters/Brendan McDermid DJ Koh, Samsung president of mobile communications, shows the Galaxy S8 and S8 smartphones during the Samsung Unpacked event in New York March 29, 2017.

As Android fans still bask in the hype of the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus launch, speculations have moved on to the next iteration, the Galaxy S9. Sources claim that the new phone will keep the same screen size as the Galaxy S8, in the midst of all the changes planned for the new model.

With the Infinity Display form factor driving sales of the Galaxy S8, the barely visible bezels and the sleek layout looks to be a hit with gadget lovers everywhere. So, it doesn't come as a surprise that the company could be planning to keep the same dimensions for the new Samsung Galaxy S9.

Unidentified sources in the industry claim to have a few details about the new iteration of the Galaxy flagship line, according to a report by The Bell via The Investor. The insider claimed to have knowledge of the specs that Samsung has handed to Samsung Display, its display manufacturing arm, for the upcoming Galaxy S9.

The report notes that Samsung could be playing it safe, perhaps making iterative updates to its line of flagship phones. In line with this, the Galaxy S9 will have the same 5.77-inch screen as the Galaxy S8. The upcoming S9+ could come with a 6.22-inch screen, identical to the current S8+, as well.

Like the current design, this implementation of the Infinity Display is also expected to taper off at the left and right sides of the display. An on-screen home button is also anticipated to be featured in the Galaxy S9.

One of the few risks that Samsung is willing to take with the new Galaxy S9 could be another jab at putting in an on-screen fingerprint scanner, something that the company was not able to do for the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+.

While no news of a confirmed release date for the new flagship phone is floating around as of this time, fans could expect more details following the launch of the Galaxy Note 8 next month, according to 9 to 5 Google.