Samsung Galaxy S9, S9 Plus Specs Rumors: Next-Gen Flagship Smartphone to Feature Y-OCTA Display Screen?

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy S9 and its bigger cousin called the Galaxy S9 Plus may be equipped with a new state-of-the art screen display, if rumors turn out to be accurate.

According to reports, the South Korean technology and consumer electronics firm is planning to use the Y-OCTA display technology that puts touch function into the device's flexible OLED screen.

Reports mention that Samsung Electronics chose to equip its upcoming flagship smartphone that is tentatively called the Galaxy S9 with the Y-OCTA display. The tech giant is also contemplating to incorporate the new technology in the upcoming device's 5.77-inch and 6.22-inch models.

It is also said that Samsung first introduced the Y-OCTA technology to the 5.77-inch model of the current Samsung Galaxy S8 product line.

Other reports claim that display screens that use the Y-OCTA technology will be different from the typical display screens because its touch layer is already integrated to the screen. This could mean that Samsung can lessen the device's production cost by as much as 30 percent because it will no longer need additional components. It could also lessen the device's size and weigh upon release.

Other speculated specs of Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus include the possible integration of a new mobile chip from Qualcomm called the Snapdragon 845.

This may not be impossible, since Samsung is the first smartphone manufacturer that used the latest generation of mobile device processor from Qualcomm called the Snapdragon 835 processor before other brands could use it.

If the current Snapdragon 835 processor comes with a processing speed that is 27 percent faster and 30 percent more energy-efficient than its predecessor, then it can be assumed that the rumored Snapdragon 845 will be faster and more powerful upon release.

The Samsung Galaxy S9 product line is expected to be unveiled during the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2018 early next year.