Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ Release Date, Specs Rumors: Devices Codenamed 'Star' and 'Star 2'

It looks like Samsung is not wasting any time as news about the Galaxy S9 is already surfacing online. Right after the Galaxy S8 was revealed, many are already speculating about the S9's features. Will Samsung be able to top the S8?

Reuters/Brendan McDermid A Samsung Galaxy S8 smartphone is pictured at the introduction of the Galaxy S8 and S8 smartphones during the Samsung Unpacked event in New York City, United States, March 29, 2017.

Samsung is back in the lab as recent reports have revealed the company is already developing the successor to the Galaxy S8. According to reports, the South Korean company has started making the S9 three or four months ahead of their usual start. This means that Samsung has started developing the new phone despite not yet releasing their next device, the Galaxy Note 8.

Reports also revealed that Samsung has codenamed the Galaxy S9 and S9+ as "Star" and "Star 2." Although it is currently unknown what these codenames mean, it is said that the codenames may signify the upcoming phones' features. If people can still remember, Galaxy S8's codename was "Project Dream" and Galaxy S8 Active's was "Cruiser." Will this signify that the next-generation phone will be as amazing as a star? People have yet to find out.

When it comes to the design, many speculate that S9 will keep the design of its predecessor; if not, Samsung may just refine it. The smartphone is expected to come out in two variations just like in the past. Aside from this, people can also expect the upcoming phones to get dual-lens cameras and fingerprint sensors.

Internal features for the S9 have not been revealed but many assumethat the upcoming device will have the Snapdragon 845 and Exynos 8890 processors.

With the new phones coming, people can expect that the market will become more innovative. This will be good news for consumers as other companies will definitely step up their game with more advanced technology, further expanding the market with good smartphones for the consumers.

As exciting as all these leaks are, everything is still unofficial. There is still no official announcement from Samsung or its affiliates. So, consumers will have to wait for more updates in the future.