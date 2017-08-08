Samsung Galaxy S9 Specs, Release Date: Bigger Battery, but No Under-Display Fingerprint Sensor?

(Photo: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid) A Samsung Galaxy S8 smartphone is pictured at the introduction of the Galaxy S8 and S8 smartphones during the Samsung Unpacked event in New York City, United States, March 29, 2017.

The talk about the Samsung Galaxy S8 has not completely died down yet and the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is still waiting for its moment to shine, but details about the next-generation S-series flagship already found their way to the rumor mill.

A report by ET News claims that the Samsung Galaxy S9 will feature a motherboard with a smaller dimension that will allow the company to slot in a bigger battery without having to bulk up the build.

This will reportedly be achieved through Substrate Like PCB (SLP) mainboards, which are deemed more efficient and smaller in size, which will allow Samsung to make room for other components.

The Samsung Galaxy S9 will take advantage of that of extra space, apparently, with a bigger battery. That way, battery life will not have to be sacrificed for a good, sleek build.

Android Authority believes that this is the same thing that Samsung wanted to achieve in the ill-fated Samsung Galaxy Note 7, which was pulled from stores after reports of exploding batteries.

This is also precisely why the publication doubts that the Samsung Galaxy S9 will be shipped with the SLP mainboards despite their potential.

With the disastrous launch still fresh in the minds of many, taking such risk not long after a debacle that required the company to do some serious damage control might be too much at this time.

Of course, the Samsung Galaxy Note 8, should it be a success, will help Samsung hurl the controversy into oblivion. After all, the Samsung Galaxy S9 is not set to arrive until next year.

In other news, trusted KGI Securities analyst Ming Chi-Kuo suggested in his recent research note that the next-generation S-series offering will not have the under-display fingerprint sensor.

The expert explained that Samsung will not feel the need to introduce the component just yet since the iPhone 8 will not have it so Instead, the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is expected to be the device to debut the feature. He wrote, as per 9to5google: