Samsung Galaxy Stellar 2 Leaked: 2012 Midranger Getting a Sequel, to Boast Superior Design, Specs

Samsung may be busy with the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 at the moment, but the company is also working on refreshing a forgotten line — the Samsung Galaxy Stellar.

(Photo: Samsung) The original Samsung Galaxy Stellar released as a Verizon exclusive in 2012.

My Drivers provided a bunch of promotional images showing the Samsung Galaxy Stellar 2, which is expected to be the follow-up to the Verizon exclusive midranger released in 2012.

The Samsung Galaxy Stellar 2 will get a drastic makeover both inside and out. The images show a comparatively modern design. It will not be as breathtaking as the Samsung Galaxy S8, but it is miles ahead from the original half decade-old Stellar.

There was also some serious overhauling done in the hardware department. According to the source, the Samsung Galaxy Stellar 2 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 626 processor with 2.5 GB of random-access memory (RAM) and 32 GB of storage, which is a lot compared to the 2012 version's 1 GB of RAM and 4 GB storage.

It will also sport a 4.5-inch high-definition (HD) active-matrix organic light-emitting diode (AMOLED) display, making it slightly larger than the original, which came with a 4-inch screen. This also makes for a much better pixel resolution as well.

The Samsung Galaxy Stellar 2 will come with a 5 MP primary camera and a 1.2 MP front-facing shooter. The handset will also have Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box.

To top it all off, the Samsung Galaxy Stellar 2 is getting a massive 3,500 mAh battery to keep the lights on. The device will have Quick Charge 2.0 support through its microUSB port.

With regard to the price, the device will reportedly cost users 699 CNY. In the United States, it will apparently be $99. It is unknown at the moment when the South Korean tech giant plans to unveil the device.

However, with these promotional images all set, it won't be a matter of time before the Samsung Galaxy Stellar 2 sees the light of day.