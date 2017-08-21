Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 2017 Release Date, Specs News: Device Spotted on TENAA

Samsung's Galaxy Tab A 2017 has recently been seen in a listing on Chinese regulatory agency Telecommunication Equipment's Network Access Managements (TENAA), leading some to speculate that a launch for the mini tablet is not that far off.

Reuters/Andrew Kelly A Samsung Galaxy sign is seen at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2015 event in New York.

Its entry in TENAA, analogous to the Federal Communications Commission in the United States, could mean that Samsung is close to revealing their Galaxy Tab entry for this year. The device was previously seen jumping through some regulatory hurdles a couple of months ago, according to Phone Arena.

The initial page on TENAA's website did not reveal much in the way of specs, as reported by Android Soul on Thursday, Aug. 17. The few details mentioned there are its model number — SM-T385C — and a list of network standards that the device has been certified for.

An updated TENAA listing, however, has some more detailed information about the new device, as well as photos of its side and rear views. More importantly, specifications have been listed for the device, including an unspecified quad-core processor at 1.4 GHz, running an 8-inch screen with a 1,280 by 800-pixel resolution of an unknown technology.

The memory for the device is listed at 3 GB, and internal storage details mention 32 GB and 64 GB options as of this time. The Galaxy Tab A 2017 could also have an 8 MP primary camera at the back, with a 5 MP front-facing sensor.

The device is listed to run Android 7.1.1 Nougat, and is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery while still managing to be on the slim and light side for gadgets of this size. The listing detailed that the Galaxy Tab A 2017 is only 8.9 mm thick and weighs just 364 grams.

The device has previously been seen in benchmark listings and has also been spotted among a few devices gaining Wi-Fi certification from the Wi-Fi Alliance, according to GSM Arena. This could indicate that the Samsung Galaxy Tab A 2017 is well on its way to production, and hopefully, an announcement will be made anytime soon.