Samsung Galaxy Tab A Specs, Release Date: New Version Shows Up on Benchmark Listing, Gets Wi-Fi Certified

A new version of the Samsung Galaxy Tab A, the entry-level tablet series offered by the South Korean tech giant, is set to be in the works.

(Photo: Samsung)The Samsung Galaxy Tab A (2016).

The tablet showed up on a GFXBench benchmark listing and a Wi-Fi Alliance interoperability testing document dated June 15.

Per the former, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2017), as it is now being referred to, will come with an 8-inch full high-definition (HD) display according to the benchmark listing.

On the inside, the new Samsung Galaxy Tab A will get its power from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 processor. Users should see improvement on the performance with last year's version powered by the Snapdragon 10 processor.

The choice of chipset in the Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2017) comes with a 1.4 GHz quad-core Cortex-A53 central processing unit (CPU) and the Adreno 308 graphics processing unit (GPU).

This should pair well with the 2 GB of random-access memory (RAM) that the tablet will offer (this should be a slight improvement from the last-gen version's 1.5 GB RAM), along with 16 GB of native storage.

There will not be any changes when it comes to the imaging department as GFXBench lists an 8 MP primary camera and a 5 MP front-facing snapper for the Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2017), the same set the 2016 version had. Last but not the least, the tablet will have the Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box.

GSM Arena believes that with the Wi-Fi Alliance covered, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2017) will be here in no time although a specific release date is yet to be revealed.

Samsung appears to have a lot of tablet refreshes in the works with rumors also hinting the existence of a new Samsung Galaxy Tab Active and the imminent arrival of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 9.7.