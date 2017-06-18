Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 2 Specs, Release Date: 2014 Rugged Tablet Getting a Successor

Fans of the Samsung Galaxy Active Tab would be happy to know that the software giant might be working on a long-overdue sequel.

(Photo: Samsung)The original Samsung Galaxy Tab Active.

Folks over at Sam Mobile are claiming that the Samsung Galaxy Active Tab 2 — the successor of the rugged tablet released by Samsung in 2014 — is in the works.

This main attraction of the tablet line is, of course, its solid build. With industrial and business as its target markets, it is made sturdier than usual so as to withstand heavy use and harsh conditions.

Sam Mobile says that the company is preparing two variants of the Samsung Galaxy Active Tab 2 — one is a Wi-Fi only model while the other will include both Wi-Fi and Long-Term Evolution (LTE) support.

There is no word yet on the specifications and features, but users can expect major upgrades if Samsung is seriously updating the line.

Since the Samsung Galaxy Active Tab 2 has the name of a proper sequel, it will have the elements that will make it far superior to its predecessor.

The three-year-old Samsung Galaxy Active Tab comes with most importantly dust and water resistance in addition to being shockproof.

The original came with an 8-inch display with 800 x 1,280 pixel resolution. It was powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 400 processor and had the Adreno 305 for its graphics processing unit (GPU).

The Samsung Galaxy Active Tab 2 also came with 1.5 GB of random-access memory (RAM) and 16 GB of storage that was expandable up to 64 GB.

The imaging department was not the most impressive with only a 3.15 MP sensor as its primary camera and a 1.5 MP front-facing shooter. It had a 4,450 battery.

Three years will definitely mean quite some serious upgrades so expect the Samsung Galaxy Active Tab 2 to receive major improvements inside and out.