Samsung Galaxy Tab AS 2 Specs, Release Date: Tablet Reportedly Tailor-Made for Kid Use

The next-generation Samsung Galaxy Tab A will reportedly be tailored for kids.

According to Sam Mobile, the tablet, which is being referred to as Samsung Galaxy Tab A (2017) or Samsung Galaxy Tab A2 S, will be entry-level and will feature a Kids mode.

There is no word yet on the features of the tablet that make it a child-oriented device although the abovementioned company mentioned demo material and games that suggest the device is indeed aimed at the younger ones.

Kids Mode is not something new to Samsung as the company has been tweaking with such feature for a while now. It will be interesting to see what the Samsung Galaxy Tab A2 S will have to offer in that department.

With its visit to the Chinese certification agency TENAA, it is believed that the Samsung tablet should arrive sooner rather than later. Getting the thumbs up from the regulatory board is one of the final steps a company has to do before they get their devices out in the open.

As far as the specs go, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A2 S will reportedly be equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 427 processor clocked at 1.4GHz. It will also reportedly come with 2 GB of random-access memory (RAM) and 16 GB of storage that can be expanded with a microSD card.

On the imaging side of things, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A2 S is expected to arrive with an 8 MP rear-facing camera and a 5 MP snapper on the front for selfies.

The tablet will apparently have the Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box with Samsung's new UX juxtaposed on it. It will also apparently have Bixby Home, which means that the South Korean tech giant is serious in bringing its artificial intelligence (AI) assistance across all its mobile devices in some form or another.