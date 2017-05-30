Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 News: Tablet Gets Price Drop Just Weeks After Launch
Samsung launched the new Galaxy Tab S3 this year. Weeks after the launch, the Galaxy Tab S3 already gains a drop in its price.
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 was launched at the 2017 Mobile World Congress in Barcelona in February. Samsung introduced the new Galaxy Tab S3 with a price tag of $599. However, only several weeks later, the new Galaxy Tab S3 already gets a price drop.
On Amazon, the new Galaxy Tab S3 is now being offered at only $549.99, about $50 less than the original price.
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 features a metal and glass body design that's only 6 mm thick and weighs only 429 grams, 9to5google reported. It is also the first Samsung tablet to convert from the microUSB port to the USB Type-C port.
Meanwhile, the Galaxy Tab S3 also has a 3.5 mm headphone jack, 4 GB RAM, and a memory of 32 GB, expandable to up to 256 GB. The newest Galaxy Tab is powered by a quad-core Snapdragon 820 SoC with an Adreno 530 GPU.
One of the best things about the new Galaxy Tab S3 is the display. Featuring a 9.7-inch QXGA Super AMOLED display makes the Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 great for taking videos and watching films. The display also adapts to a wide range of brightness, allowing the user to use the Galaxy Tab S3 in different light conditions.
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 is also equipped with a slightly enhanced S Pen and four speakers strategically placed at the top and bottom of the tablet's display.
However, the $600 price tag might have been too much to pay for the new Samsung Galaxy Tab S3. The $550 price might be better suited for the new Tab S3.
So far, reviews on Amazon continue to praise Samsung's Galaxy Tab S3.