Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 News: Tablet Gets Price Drop Just Weeks After Launch

Samsung launched the new Galaxy Tab S3 this year. Weeks after the launch, the Galaxy Tab S3 already gains a drop in its price.

Reuters/Eric GaillardMark Notton, head of portfolio Samsung Europe, holds a pen for Galaxy Tab S3 during an event at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 was launched at the 2017 Mobile World Congress in Barcelona in February. Samsung introduced the new Galaxy Tab S3 with a price tag of $599. However, only several weeks later, the new Galaxy Tab S3 already gets a price drop.

On Amazon, the new Galaxy Tab S3 is now being offered at only $549.99, about $50 less than the original price.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 features a metal and glass body design that's only 6 mm thick and weighs only 429 grams, 9to5google reported. It is also the first Samsung tablet to convert from the microUSB port to the USB Type-C port.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy Tab S3 also has a 3.5 mm headphone jack, 4 GB RAM, and a memory of 32 GB, expandable to up to 256 GB. The newest Galaxy Tab is powered by a quad-core Snapdragon 820 SoC with an Adreno 530 GPU.

One of the best things about the new Galaxy Tab S3 is the display. Featuring a 9.7-inch QXGA Super AMOLED display makes the Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 great for taking videos and watching films. The display also adapts to a wide range of brightness, allowing the user to use the Galaxy Tab S3 in different light conditions.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 is also equipped with a slightly enhanced S Pen and four speakers strategically placed at the top and bottom of the tablet's display.

However, the $600 price tag might have been too much to pay for the new Samsung Galaxy Tab S3. The $550 price might be better suited for the new Tab S3.

So far, reviews on Amazon continue to praise Samsung's Galaxy Tab S3.