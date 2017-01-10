Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 Rumors: Another Clue Points To Imminent Arrival Of New Tablet

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

It was somewhat surprising when the entirety of 2016 passed by without Samsung officially announcing the long-rumored Galaxy Tab S3, though it appears that the curious case of the missing tablet may be resolved sooner rather than later.

SamsungA potential replacement for the Galaxy Tab S2 (shown), the rumored Galaxy Tab S3, may be officially unveiled sometime in the near future

The newest clue seemingly indicating that the tablet may finally be announced soon comes by way of Bluetooth.org.

A new listing spotted recently on the website shows a device with a model number similar to the one expected to belong to the Tab S3. This appearance would seem to suggest that the tablet in question has now received Bluetooth certification.

The tablet also just recently received its Wi-Fi certification, according to a recent report from Phone Arena, so it really does seem like Samsung may be on the verge of finally introducing the public to the Galaxy Tab S3.

Now, while it does appear as though the new tablet is very close to being fully ready, there are still some questions regarding when it may make its official debut.

An earlier report from Sam Mobile indicated that the new tablet will be launched within the first quarter of this year, and given that Samsung has typically announced new devices at the Mobile World Congress, people have started to connect the dots and have been pointing to a possible late February/early March debut at the aforementioned event for the Tab S3.

Also, with rumors recently hinting that the next Samsung flagship smartphone – the device currently known as the Galaxy S8 – may not show up at the Mobile World Congress, the technology giant would seemingly need something else to fill that spot, and that's where the Tab S3 could come in.

For now at least, Samsung's Galaxy Tab S3 is still nowhere to be seen, but more signs are now pointing to that changing in the near future.