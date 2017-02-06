Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 Rumors: S Pen May Be Included in Tablet Bundle, MWC Debut Also Expected

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Samsung is expected to officially announce its new tablet – rumored to be known as the Galaxy Tab S3 – in the near future and it may be compatible with some useful accessories once it is finally released.

SamsungA potential replacement for the Galaxy Tab S2 (shown), the rumored Galaxy Tab S3, may make its official debut sometime later this month

One of those accessories could even be the S Pen.

Sam Mobile recently reported that Samsung is apparently planning to ship S Pens together with the new tablets. The S Pen is apparently included in the tablet bundle itself.

The website also added that other accessories that may be compatible with the Tab S3 include the Book Cover case as well as the Keyboard Folio.

Shoppers may also be able to choose from purchasing either the Wi-Fi model or the LTE variant.

The official specs and features of the Galaxy Tab S3 are obviously not known yet at this point in time, but it seems that some of those details were revealed recently after the tablet went through the benchmarking site GFXBench.

According to the listing of the tablet spotted on the website, this new Samsung offering will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 820 processor and will also feature the Android Nougat operating system.

When it comes to memory, the tablet may have 4GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The tablet's primary camera may end up providing 12 megapixels, while the one it has up front could offer five megapixels.

There are still other important details yet to be shared about this new tablet, but there's a chance that Samsung may finally reveal everything later this month.

The technology giant recently confirmed that they will again be heading to the Mobile World Congress, and they even shared an image containing a silhouette of some kind of device together with that announcement.

Rumors are hinting that the mystery device is indeed the Galaxy Tab S3, and if so, people may finally be able to get their first look at the tablet on Feb. 26.