Samsung Galaxy Tab S3: The Head-Turner That Stands Against Apple's iPad Pro

Samsung official website Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 is said to be the best Android tablet to date.

With the growing pressure to make everything smaller and more accessible without sacrificing power, the competition for producing tablets that can fulfill the needs of the busiest person is steadily rising. More people are looking to buy one to replace their laptops, and tech giants are relentlessly trying to keep up. Samsung is one of those companies as it unveiled the Galaxy Tab S3. And there is a lot to say about its newest flagship product.

Aesthetically, India Today reviews it as "gorgeous." Sporting a glass and metal design, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 is a head-turner. It houses a 9.7-inch HDR-capable screen, the iconic S-Pen, and powerful speakers. In the current market, it is definitely the thinnest and lightest tablet that a hefty price can buy. Apple's iPad Pro pales in comparison to the look and feel of Samsung's tablet.

Meanwhile, The Economic Times points out that the Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 is definitely a valiant effort but falls just a little below the iPad Pro when it comes to third-party applications. Considering the ecosystem of the iOS, it is no surprise that Apple managed to get more apps optimized for its flagship tablet. That is not to say that the Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 can't compete when it comes to hardware. In fact, it stands a head taller in the competition when it comes to graphics. The only unfortunate thing about it is the fact that it was not able to wait for Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 835. Instead, it comes with the Snapdragon 820. But as far as everything is concerned, Samsung's tablet definitely runs smoothly.

There is a lot to consider when looking to buy a tablet. But Samsung makes the choice easier with the Galaxy Tab S3, especially since it comes with the multifunctional S-Pen. Fans have nothing but good thing to say about it so consumers will have to think long and hard before making a decision.