Samsung Galaxy TabPro S2 Release Date, Specs Rumors: Hybrid Tablet Receives Wi-Fi Certification, to Launch at MWC 2017?

Samsung may have confirmed that the Galaxy S8 flagship smartphone won't be launching at the upcoming Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona this February but the South Korean tech giant is still expected to grace the annual trade show. Reports suggest that the company is planning to unveil its next-generation tablet lineup which includes the Galaxy TabPro S2.

SamsungA promotional image for the Samsung Galaxy TabPro S. The next-generation hybrid tablet is rumored to launch at the Mobile World Congress in February.

The successor to the Samsung Galaxy TabPro S was initially rumored to launch during the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) earlier this month, but it's possible that the two-in-one device's arrival was pushed back as the company was busy dealing with the fallout caused by the Galaxy Note 7's exploding batteries. Following months of investigation, in a press conference a few days ago, Samsung finally announced the cause of Galaxy Note 7 incidents.

While Samsung has not officially confirmed the arrival of the Galaxy TabPro S2, the hybrid tablet device was recently spotted online as it received its certification from the Wi-Fi Alliance. Receiving these kinds of certifications are often seen as one of the final steps before a device is launched.

The Wi-Fi certification did not really give a glimpse of the upcoming device's technical specifications but the listing did confirm that it will be preinstalled with the Windows 10 operating system (OS) — just like its predecessor.

The Galaxy TabPro S2 will be Samsung's second Windows 10 device and is expected to go up against the Microsoft Surface Pro 4 and other hybrid devices when it arrives in the market.

According to Sammobile, the Galaxy TabPro S2 will most likely retain the first-generation device's 12-inch Super active-matrix organic light-emitting diode (AMOLED) display and its 2,160 x 1,440-pixel resolution. The two-in-one tablet will also likely get the latest Intel Core M processors.

Samsung is rumored to be releasing up to four variants of the Galaxy TabPro S2 with some models getting 4G LTE connectivity. The device could also come in two colors: Black and White.

Without confirmation from Samsung, it remains to be seen if the Galaxy TabPro S2 will indeed make its official debut at MWC 2017, to be held on Feb. 27. to March 2.