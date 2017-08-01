Samsung Galaxy W2018 Release Date, Specs News: Live Images of High-End Flip Phone Surface Online

New images of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy W2018 flip phone have been leaked online.

Samsung is gearing up to release not one, but two high-end smartphones this year. Reports noted that after the Galaxy Note 8's rumored late August reveal, the South Korean tech giant will release another flagship device aimed for the Chinese market: the Samsung W2018.

Leaked images of the Samsung W2017's successor have been making the rounds online, and it shows the clamshell design fans are familiar with. The photos feature a touchscreen for both the outer and the inner side of the W2018. On the back, users can see a camera and an LED flash placed on the left as well as a fingerprint scanner just below the sensor.

Seen on the outside screen is the company's Always-On Display. Meanwhile, the inside screen sports a more basic and straightforward user interface. In addition, the Microsoft Office suite can be spotted on the home screen, which might be pre-installed on the smartphone.

New details were also revealed along with the photos, suggesting that the W2018 will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor. It is expected to pack 6 GB of random-access memory (RAM) and 64 GB of internal memory.

As for its display, the phone will reportedly have two 4.2-inch displays with Full HD 1080p resolution. Users will also love taking photos with the new device thanks to its 5-megapixel front snapper and 12-megapixel primary camera.

Unfortunately for Samsung fans in Western countries, the W2018 will be exclusively available in China and other select Asian territories. It seems the tech giant has no plans of bringing the flip phone to Western markets because of the lack of demand for such type of device.

There's still no official word on when the Samsung W2018 will officially make its debut. If recent rumors prove to be true, the company will unveil it sometime around August or September.