Samsung Galaxy W2018 Specs, Release Date: Flip Phone to Be Powered by Snapdragon 835? More Details Emerge

A new report about the Samsung Galaxy W2018 reveals that the next-generation flip phone from the South Korean tech giant will be more powerful than anticipated.

According to a leakster, the clamshell handset will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, the latest from the company. It is the same processor humming under the hoods of Samsung's flagship, the Galaxy S8.

Previous reports suggested that the Samsung Galaxy W2018 will be equipped with a modified version of the last-generation Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 chipset.

After all, the version from last year was powered by its predecessor, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor. However, Samsung might be going for the newer and more powerful iteration of the chipset in its effort to make sure this product lineup offers the latest available.

The same leakster also claims that the modern Samsung flip phone will come with 6 GB of random-access memory (RAM), which is 2 GB more than last year's model.

The Samsung Galaxy W2018 will also reportedly have 64 GB of native storage, which is the amount the one before it had. It is expected to be expandable with a microSD card as well.

The clamshell phone is expected to share the same specifications and features as its predecessor. This includes the pair of 4.2-inch super active-matrix organic light-emitting diode (AMOLED) full high-definition (HD) displays and the camera combination, which included a 12 MP rear-facing camera and a 5 MP selfie snapper. The battery life is also expected to be the same at a 2,300 mAh battery.

With the current model released November last year, it is expected that the Samsung Galaxy W2018 will see the light of day during the same month this year.

That being said, more information about the highly anticipated Samsung flip phone should emerge in the coming months to paint a better picture of the device.