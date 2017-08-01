Samsung Galaxy X Foldable Phone Specs, Release Date: Mystery Samsung Device Gets Certified for Bluetooth, Wi-Fi

Reuters/Andrew Kelly A Samsung Galaxy sign is seen at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2015 event in New York.

Foldable smartphones have long captured the public's imagination since the mainstream introduction of flexible displays in 2014. The rumored Samsung Galaxy X, which could be the first folding smartphone from the company, could be the device that's been recently spotted checking off a Bluetooth regulatory requirement.

A mysterious device from Samsung Electronics recently passed the Bluetooth 4.2 certification, as the wireless technology standard published on their website last Friday, July 28.

The device, designated as model number SM-G888N0, could be a device that's never been seen before outside of Samsung. This handset just passed the Bluetooth 4.2 certification, and fans are watching if it would be upgraded to the current Bluetooth 5.0 standard anytime soon, indicating that the product might be nearing completion.

According to the details on an earlier Wi-Fi certification listing, the same unknown gadget was running Android 6.0.1 at the time that it was submitted for Wi-Fi standards testing, according to Phone Arena. Is this mysterious device dubbed as the new Samsung Galaxy X?

Rumors seem to think so, as this model number does not match any Samsung products out there — either out in the market or in its line-up of upcoming products. The Samsung Galaxy X is said to be the first foldable smartphone from the company, and it could be based on new technology developed around polyimide films, as reported by Business Korea via Sam Mobile.

A source confided that "The prototype of the Galaxy X can [appear] this year, but the device will be commercialized in earnest in the first half of next year in consideration of a relevant components mass production schedule," referring to the early part of 2018 as the likely date for the market release of the rumored device.

Samsung's competitors, meanwhile, are not just standing idly by. Lenovo now has the Lenovo Folio, which it has been showing off in its recent Tech World events for a couple of years now.