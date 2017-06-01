Samsung Galaxy X Release Date, Specs Rumors: Foldable Smartphone to be Released in 2019?

Samsung's rumored first-ever foldable smartphone, the Galaxy X, will reportedly hit the market not this year nor the next, but in 2019.

REUTERS/Noor KhamisSamsung will reportedly release the Galaxy X in 2019.

Technology enthusiasts who were looking forward to seeing the South Korean company's first foray into foldable smartphones will have a long wait coming. According to recent news, the Galaxy X will likely be released in 2019 mainly due to Samsung having second thoughts on introducing a new device when the public is still enamored with bezel-less phones. The delay is said to be part of a tactical plan to get the desired profit the company expects from releasing the Galaxy X.

Previously, rumors claimed that Samsung was about to launch a foldable smartphone, and contrary to expectations, it would not be the Galaxy Note 8. The alleged handheld device was dubbed as the Galaxy X, and according to speculations, it would showcase a dual-camera setup. The whole scheme is allegedly called Project Valley. The Galaxy X will also reportedly feature a 5-inch display that when folded out, it would transform into a 7-inch tablet. Some sources said that it would have 4K screen display resolution.

Meanwhile, other reports stated that Samsung is actually set to start the production of a prototype of the foldable smartphone, which is expected to be launched in Q3. The company allegedly wants to launch the prototype just in time for the release of the iPhone 8. After it has monitored the quality of the prototypes, Samsung will then produce a consumer version of the phone, which they expect will be launched at the end of 2018.

Samsung is reportedly planning to roll out about 100,000 prototype units later this year. There is a possibility that the device may even be unveiled during the IFA 2017 event in September. All of these are speculations, though, as the company has yet to confirm anything about the smartphone and that includes its existence.