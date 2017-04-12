Samsung Galaxy X Specs, News: New Report Notes Foldable Device Will Be in Testing Soon

(Photo: REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji)

It looks like Samsung is now hard at work in putting together its highly anticipated foldable smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy X.

A new report by ET News based on The Investor claims that the Korean tech giant is preparing to test a prototype of the dual-screen foldable handset, which the site notes bears the name Samsung Galaxy X.

Samsung has apparently ordered 2,000 to 3,000 units for the testing alone. The test for the prototype of the device is for Samsung to reportedly gather ideas about the Samsung Galaxy X.

By learning what works and what does not, what should be in it and what should not be, the tech titan will be able to put together a foldable phone that users would want.

Contrary to previous reports, however, the Samsung Galaxy X comes with a pair of active-matrix organis light-emitting diode (AMOLED) displays connected by a hinge that will allow it to open 180 degrees.

It was expected that the Samsung Galaxy X will only feature a long display that can be folded in half but can also stretch into a tablet-sized device.

It turns out that bending the display is not part of the design and that Samsung is going for a hinge to get that job done although the company appears to still be experimenting.

It is expected that there will be a limited release of the Samsung Galaxy X with the foldable dual screens later this year. This will allow the company to gauge the interest of users.

The result of the reception and the feedback it gets will reportedly be translated into another full-on version of the Samsung Galaxy X that is set for release in 2019, as per BGR.

This means that a single-screen foldable version of the Samsung Galaxy X can still happen although it will all depend on how the initial release this year turns out. With that, users who are dedicated to see an excellent foldable smartphone would want to make sure their voice is heard.