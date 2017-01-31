Samsung Galaxy Xcover 4 Release Date, Specs Rumors: Rugged Device with Android 7.0 Nougat Receives Wi-Fi Certification, Arriving Soon?

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Samsung's rugged smartphone lineup hasn't been updated since the Galaxy Xcover was introduced in 2015 so it's highly likely that the next-generation device's launch is just around the corner. More so, the Galaxy Xcover 4 was recently spotted online giving credence to this particular rumor.

SamsungA promotional image for the Samsung Galaxy Xcover 3. The next-generation rugged smartphone is rumored to be arriving soon.

A new, unidentified Samsung Galaxy smartphone was recently spotted receiving its certification from the Wi-Fi Alliance. However, media outlets were quick to identify the device as the next-generation Galaxy Xcover due to its model number — SM-G390F. To recall, the Galaxy Xcover 3 shipped with the model number SM-G388F.

While the listing did not reveal anything specific about the technical specifications of the upcoming device, it did reveal that the forthcoming device would come preinstalled with the Android 7.0 Nougat operating system (OS). Like other Samsung-branded devices, the Xcover 4 would most likely feature the TouchWiz user interface (UI) as well.

The Xcover range is different from other devices in Samsung's famed Galaxy lineup in that it is only updated biennially. Furthermore, the Xcover smartphones retain its bulkier build while the rest of the South Korean tech giant's products get slimmer and slimmer with each passing year.

While details for the new rugged smartphone have yet to reveal, it is expected to offer significant improvements over the current Galaxy Xcover 3 when it comes to screen size and resolution, processor, memory options and battery size.

On the other hand, the Galaxy Xcover 4 is likely to retain some of the features that allow it to withstand even the harshest weather conditions like an IP67 rating for dust and weather-resistant capabilities and MIL-STD-810G certification for adherence to U.S. military standards.

There's no news yet on when the Galaxy Xcover will be officially launched but tech enthusiasts are betting on an appearance at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona this February.

With the last two iterations of the Galaxy Xcover arriving in March and April, respectively, it's possible that Samsung could choose to introduce the Xcover 4 next month. However, there's no confirmation yet from the company.