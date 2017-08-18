Samsung Gear Fit 2 Pro Release Date, Specs News: New Features Include Swimming Tracker and Offline Spotify Support

Samsung Promotional image for Samsung Gear Fit 2.

The Samsung Gear Fit 2 Pro is expected to be introduced soon with its features speculated to include a built-in GPS and swimming tracker plus the support for offline Spotify streaming.

Based on the rumored name of the product, the device will not likely be an entirely new Gear Fit tracker generation, thus people can expect it be more like a product upgrade for the currently available Gear Fit 2. However, several changes and improvements can still be expected from the wearable device.

According to mobile reporter and notable leaker Evan Blass, the Gear Fit 2 Pro will mainly add the feature that will allow users to use the device and track their swimming trainings or workouts.

While the currently sold Gear Fit 2 is water-resistant with IP68 certification, it cannot be submerged in the water. Samsung has reportedly resolved that limitation by adding the 5 ATM water resistance technology.

To maximize the new feature, future owners of Gear Fit 2 Pro can seamlessly synchronize the wearable device with the Speedo mobile app to keep track of their regular swimming exercises.

Meanwhile, it can also be said that Samsung likely wants to add more fun features to the Gear Fit 2 Pro aside from its fitness activity-related functions. This is because owners of the Gear Fit 2 Pro will be able to stream music via Spotify even when they are offline.

In terms of design, the photo renders shared by Blass show that the Gear Fit 2 Pro looks closely similar to its predecessor. However, the reporter noted that the upcoming wearable tracker has an improved clasp that adapts the design of a typical wristwatch lock instead of the snap clasp seen in Gear Fit 2.

Blass previously reported that the Gear Fit 2 Pro is most likely going to be announced alongside the Galaxy Note 8 next week. However, he later on shared a Twitter update saying he is "hearing that [Samsung] may be saving" the Gear Fit 2 Pro announcement ahead of the IFA Berlin trade show later this month.

The Gear Fit 2 Pro will still run with the Tizen operating system and sport a built-in GPS.