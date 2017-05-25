Samsung Gear S3 Frontier Upgraded With New Features, Gear S3 Classic Set to Release May 26 Through AT&T

Samsung Gear S3 users will be happy to know that a huge update is apparently rolling out, boasting new features with its debut.

REUTERS/KIM HONG-JIAn employee shows a Samsung Electronics' Gear S3 Classic during Korea Electronics Show 2016 in Seoul, South Korea.

According to Tizen Experts, the update seems to have already made its way to the AT&T Gear S3 Frontier LTE models. However, it remains to be seen if all other models of the Gear S3 will also receive the update. Fans are definitely keeping their fingers crossed, though, especially since the update, which will switch Gear S3 from Tizen OS 2.3.2.0 to 2.3.2.3, comes with impressive new features.

The publication goes on to outline the features that are arriving with the update, including Find My Device and some bug fixes. Should the user lose their Gear S3 or leave it somewhere, a new contact info display on Find My Device will help. Users will also now have a choice to add date and music complications to certain watch faces.

The updates also brings bug fixes for S Voice recognition, as well as reminder dates and times. Stop Watch time can now go as long as three hours, while a TTS option with additional languages has been added in Settings. PC Music Transfer and Connection Stability are also a part of the update. Other features like Spotify and BMW Connected are likewise included.

Samsung Gear S3 owners in the United Kingdom and Germany were lucky enough to get this huge update in March earlier this year, and it looks like the United States is next. The update is expected to be as large as 130 MB.

The smartwatch wave is definitely here to stay, with Samsung releasing the Gear S3 Classic LTE in the United States. The device was initially only available in South Korea. Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile will be offering the Gear S3 Classic LTE, with AT&T releasing it on May 26.

