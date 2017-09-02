Samsung Gear S4 Release Rumors: Wearable Device Unlikely to Arrive in Time for the Holidays

Samsung Shown in the photo is the Samsung Gear S3.

While it was thought that the Samsung Gear S4 would debut at the IFA (Internationale Funkausstellung Berlin), the highly anticipated Samsung wearable device was a no-show at the event, and those waiting for its arrival are now left in the dark as to when it will arrive.

Instead of launching the Samsung Gear S4, Samsung unveiled the updated versions of its other wearable devices, the Gear Fit2 Pro sports, which now comes with a 1.5-inch Super AMOLED curved touchscreen display, and the Gear Sport, which now sports a look similar to that of the Gear S2 Sport.

While the updated versions of the Gear Fit2 Pro sports and the Gear Sports are impressive, many are still waiting for the arrival of the latest smartwatch from Samsung. Unfortunately, Samsung fans can only speculate for now as to when the Samsung Gear S4 will hit the store shelves and believe it will not arrive in time for the holidays this year.

Despite the uncertainty on when the Samsung Gear S4 will arrive, there are already numerous rumors and speculations attached to it. While Samsung has yet to confirm that the suspected device is, indeed, in its pipeline, rumors claiming that it will come with Samsung's own voice assistant, Bixby, are getting louder.

To the uninitiated, Bixby is Samsung's answer to Apple's Siri, which debuted along with the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus last April. As compared to Siri, Bixby can perform numerous tasks with a simple voice command, such as arranging photos in an album or change the devices' settings.

With Samsung announcing that Bixby will be updated with new features, it goes without saying that it will be a major advantage for the Samsung Gear S4 in the event that it will really pack the said feature.

While rumors claiming that the Samsung Gear S4 will pack Bixby are nothing short of exciting, Samsung fans are advised to take everything with a grain of salt for now until Samsung launches the device, if there is really one in the pipeline. When it happens, only then it can be confirmed if the rumors attached to the speculated device are valid or not.

