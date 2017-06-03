Samsung Gear S4 Rumors: Wearable Device to Sport Camera?; Smartwatch Speculated to Arrive in September

While Samsung has yet to announce when it will release its latest smartwatch, the Gear S4, it is speculated that the brand's upcoming device will come with a built-in camera and a touch-screen strap.

SamsungShown in the photo is the Gear S3. Rumors claim that Samsung's next smartwatch, the Gear S4, will have a built-in camera and touchscreen strap.

According to recent reports, Samsung has filed a patent for a smartwatch that comes with a built-in camera feature. While the company filed the patent back in November last year, it was only published by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office late last month.

Based on the leaked patent supposedly that of the Gear S4, the Samsung wearable device will have a circular display, and at the center of the circular display is a camera lens that that will protrude when it is being zoomed. Despite the camera being at the center of the display, it is interesting to note that the leak shows that the display still has some space for app icons.

It has also been revealed that the smartwatch will come with a watch band that can function as a touchscreen. Should this feature turn out to be true, it is said that it will be the Gear S4's major selling point.

Impressive as the leak may look, though, some observers doubt whether it will really translate to an actual product. After all, Samsung is known for filing for patents that, in the end, only remain as patents as they are never really produced into consumer products. Whether the alleged sci-fi-movie-like wearable device will become the actual Gear S4, no one outside Samsung can say for now.

Meanwhile, some sources claim that Samsung may drop its Gear S4 in the market this September, possibly at the Berlin-based tech show IFA (Internationale Funkausstellung Berlin). Interestingly, the world's leading smarwatch maker, Apple, is also speculated to release its Apple Watch 3 in the same month.

In the event that Samsung, indeed, releases its Gear S4 at the IFA, will it finally grab the smartwatch leadership distinction from Apple? Will its alleged features as seen in the patent believed to be that of the smartwatch become a reality?

Samsung fans can only hope so.