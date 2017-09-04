Samsung Gear Sport Specs: New Wearable Combines Fitness Tracker and Basic Smartwatch Functions

Samsung Promotional image for Samsung Gear Sport.

Samsung expands their line of wearable devices with the newly-introduced Gear Sport that combines the features and functions of a fitness tracker and a smartwatch.

The Gear Sport was introduced recently at the IFA 2017 in Berlin.

One of the main features Gear Sport has is that it is able to track swimming activities. However, it is important to note that Samsung was able to achieve this one through their partnership with the Speedo app.

Gear Sport will be able to analyze the swimming stroke a person performs as well as monitor a swimmer's heart rate and burned calories during the exercise. The wearable device will also be able to measure its user's lap time. To enjoy these features, Gear Sport owners should install the Speedo app separately and sync the Gear Sport to it.

Obviously, the Gear Sport has to be water-resistant to perform all these tasks. According to Samsung, the device can go undamaged and perform the above-mentioned functions even when submerged in up to 50-meter deep water.

However, Samsung reminded consumers: "Gear Sport has a water resistance rating of 50 meters under the ISO standard 22810:2010. It is not suitable for diving or high-pressure water activities."

Gear Sport also comes with several fitness-related features such as the one allowing users to set their daily calorie intake. It has an interface where users can input their daily diet and monitor whether they are under or going over their target.

For those who are traveling on long-haul flights, the Gear Sport is also equipped with a feature that will remind users to take stretching exercises that can be done without leaving their seats. The feature can also be useful for drivers going on a long road trip.

In the smartwatch aspect of it, Gear Sport can receive message and call notifications with the option to reply to them through the wearable. It is also equipped with the Samsung Pay support. However, since the Gear Sport does not have a cellular connection, these features can only be done when the wearable is paired with a mobile smartphone.

It is also important to note that the Gear Sport supports Spotify Offline and Under Armour app.

The Gear Sport's screen measures 1.2 inches and is a Super AMOLED display panel protected by a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass3. It runs on Tizen OS 3.0 and comes with a 4 GB storage capacity. It is powered by a dual-core 1.0-gigahertz chip and 300 mAh battery.

While it lacks cellular connectivity, it sports a built-in GPS and can connect to a Wi-Fi network.

According to GSM Arena, the Gear Sport will likely be released in October.