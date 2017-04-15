Samsung Gear VR 2017 vs Google Daydream View Specs and Features: Is One Better Than the Other?

Samsung is set to launch a new Gear VR with controller alongside the release of the highly anticipated Galaxy S8 later this month. Though not much has changed for the virtual reality gadget apart from the addition of a controller, many are still curious to know how its specs and features fare against Google's Daydream View.

Samsung A promotional photo for the latest Samsung Gear VR.

According to a report by New Atlas, the Samsung Gear VR has a much larger headset compared to the Daydream View. Though the two gadgets are about the same height, the Gear VR is 25 percent wider and 16 percent longer, front-to-back. As for their weight, Google's headset is 36 percent lighter.

When it comes to its build, the most striking feature of Google's Daydream View is its mostly fabric design, which the tech giant probably borrowed from the partially-fabric Oculus Rift.

When it comes to color, Samsung ditched its previous blue-black color theme for a dark gray color. The Daydream View, on the other hand, gives potential buyers three colors to choose from.

The Samsung Gear VR is limited to Samsung's flagship phones, while the Daydream is targeting wider Android support.

For Samsung, Gear-ready handsets include the Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+, S7, S7 Edge, Note 5, S6 Edge+, S6 and S6 Edge. On the other hand, the only Daydream-ready smartphones at the moment are the Google Pixel and XL, Moto Z and Z Force, ZenFone AR and Axon 7.

While the compatibility advantage of Google with other Android devices seems promising in the long run, the apparent lack of early enthusiasm over the Daydream View makes its future a little uncertain.

Both VR headsets are definitely far from the advanced motion controls that PC-based VR headsets such as the Oculus Touch and the HTC Vive controllers are equipped with. Also, without positional tracking or the ability to pair two of its controllers together, the rudimentary remote wand of both devices work more like Wii remotes than as controllers that allow gamers to simulate having hands inside VR environments.

Google's Daydream headset and controller can be purchased for $79, while the new Gear VR with controller from Samsung could cost up to $130.