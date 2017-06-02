Samsung Gear VR Specs, Features: Samsung Will Enable Chromecast Support for VR Headset

Virtual technology is the future of gaming. While it is still far from perfect, the technology is making great strides in development. One of the virtual reality (VR) gadgets receiving such improvement is Samsung's headset, the Gear VR, which will soon be equipped with a feature that will allow public viewing.

Samsung A promotional photo of the latest Samsung Gear VR.

The downside of VR gaming is that typically only the person wearing the headset will be able to see the game itself. That, however, is about to change. South Korean tech giant Samsung will be getting Chromecast support to allow such a feature to be possible.

In a statement on Wednesday, Oculus confirmed that the Samsung Gear VR headset will be getting the said feature. According to the tech company, players must have a device with Chromecast support as well as the Oculus mobile app to enable public viewing. Casting through their app will enable gamers to project the visuals on their headsets to another device such as a TV.

The Oculus Chromecast has yet to appear on the company's own VR headset. The feature will make its debut on its Daydream platform later this year.

The update is only one of the many social-friendly upgrades that VR headsets are gaining. Previously, Samsung enabled the Gear VR to support Facebook live streaming, which has permitted gamers to watch and share games and apps that can be used on the device. Prior to this, voice search functionality was added to the gadget.

Companies are still exploring new ways to expand the world of VR gaming. While Samsung and Google's headsets have survived with entry-level features, the tech giants are also looking forward to developing top-tier pieces with high-end features for succeeding installments.

Google, for instance, has invested so much in the future of VR gaming. Their upcoming headset will, unlike most in the market, be standalone. Hence, there will be no need to pair it with smartphones or PCs.