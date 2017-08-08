Samsung Has Yet to Address the Gear S3 Voice Dictation Bug Problems

Samsung has yet to address a bug that came along with the value pack update, the one that prevents Gear S3 users from sending text messages through the device's voice activation system.

Samsung Promotional image for Samsung Gear S3

Owners of the smartwatch are now clamoring for a solution, given that the South Korean tech giant released the value pack software update that carried the said bug months ago. To add, Samsung has acknowledged the presence of such an issue back in May, but it has not presented a way to fix it.

Although it has recommended some workarounds, U.S. English users are still not pleased with their current predicament. As a temporary solution, Samsung encouraged users to set the Gear S3 language to U.K. English. Problems, however, still plague users. They have trouble with the voice recognition system because of the change in accent.

Another workaround that Samsung suggested is by hitting the keyboard input button to respond to a test and then users would have to rotate the smartwatch's dial to pick the final input option.

Since the company has not presented a permanent solution, many users are coming together to help one another figure out a temporary fix. While some opted to have their unit replaced, users claimed that the same issue would surface in the new gear.

While the bug is believed to have only affected the Gear S3's voice activation system for sending text messages, as it has not hampered other apps like the S Voice, one user who posted on the Samsung community forum stated that it also prevents one from adding reminders.

Reports say that Samsung may be working on a fix and will launch the update along with Bixby. The tech giant, however, has yet to confirm this speculation. It is best if tech junkies take the news with a grain of salt.

More updates should follow.