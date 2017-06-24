Samsung Note 8 Specs and Rumors: How Is It Different from Galaxy S8 Plus?

Samsung has always been known for its capability in competing in the smartphone market. Known internationally as the brand that can stand on equal ground with Apple, Samsung is looking to up its game with the latest rumors on its next flagship product. The Samsung Note 8 is expensive, but no matter how similar the specs may be to those in the S8 and S8 Plus, this new phone will challenge how much consumers are willing to expend for a top-of-the-line product.

Facebook/SamsungMobileThe Galaxy S8, a top-of-the-line product from Samsung

The report on Samsung Note 8 came from Venture Beat. According to the article, it may be the tech giant's most expensive phone yet. Priced at approximately $900, it is a few bucks above the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus. The information came from a source who was briefed with the company's plans and found out that the Samsung Note 8 is expected to be unveiled sometime in September.

The article also revealed the specs to expect from Samsung Note 8. In comparison to Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus' 6.2-inch display, the Note 8 will feature an edge-to-edge, 18.5:9 aspect ratio AMOLED 6.3-inch display. Although there is not much difference, Samsung has focused on improving everything else in its mission to make the $900 price tag worth it.

The Samsung Note 8 will be housing the same Exynos 8895 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processors found in the Galaxy S8 and S8+. However, the Note 8 will also come equipped with 6 GB of RAM, making the second in Samsung's product line to have a RAM exceeding 4 GB. The first was Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro.

As for photography fans, the Samsung Note 8 does not disappoint with a rumored dual-rear camera, each coming with a 12-megapixel sensor, independent optical image, and stabilization of lenses. The upcoming smartphone will also have the fingerprint scanner at the back, right next to the flash and heart rate sensor.

The Note 8 will be powered with a 3,300 mAh battery as well as support the latest software and docking capabilities. The Samsung Note 8 will come in three colors: black, blue, and gold.